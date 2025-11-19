Not-for-profit D&AD, which champions excellence in design and advertising, has launched a brand manifesto challenging the industry as to whether or not creativity is dead or alive. And it invites creatives to ponder this question.

The new manifesto is a provocation to an industry that D&AD says is at risk of overthinking itself. According to a bold new video, creativity isn't being stolen by AI, or camera phones, or social media, it's being left undone.

Everyone who scrolls instead of does is complicit. Everyone who writes thought pieces instead of thinking is part of the problem. The threat isn't a lack of ideas but a lack of action.

Hot on the heels of its multiple wins at this year's Brand Impact Awards, D&AD is entering a new era with this manifesto, one that places action and experimentation back at the heart of commercial creativity.

To usher in this new era, D&AD has partnered with Uncommon (the agency its new President, Lisa Smith, works for). The campaign encompasses its Awards, Learn and Talent programmes and kicks off with a new look for the D&AD 2026 Awards programme and the announcement of the 2026 Jury Presidents.

The 2026 Jury Presidents include a global mix of experts from leading brands from around the world, including Airbnb, Denstu Tokyo, Landor, Ogilvy and Havas Health & You.

Elsewhere, new in the 2026 D&AD Awards are the categories of brand transformation, cultural influence and sports entertainment.

"Our new brand manifesto captures a belief that runs through everything we do, across our Awards, Learn, and Talent programmes, because the future of commercial creativity depends on keeping the spirit of making alive," says Donal Keenan, D&AD chief operating officer.

"Creativity today is more decentralised than ever, coming from makers, creators, in-house teams and a new wave of independent studios. Our role is to ensure all these voices are equipped and inspired to keep pushing creative excellence forward. Yet in this abundance, creativity risks becoming diluted.

"Brands are finding it harder than ever to cut through and truly engage audiences, which is exactly why this provocation is needed."

Lisa Smith, D&AD President and Uncommon global chief design officer states, "Creativity doesn’t die, it drifts. It gets buried under deadlines, data and fear of taking risks. This manifesto is a reminder to the industry that ideas are only as powerful as the people brave enough to make them real.

The biggest threat to our jobs isn’t AI, it is apathy Nils Leonard

"As creative leaders, we have a responsibility to protect that spirit – to keep making, experimenting and proving that bold, human ideas still matter. D&AD exists to champion that pulse. To show that creativity isn’t just alive – it’s vital."

"Technology, In-housing and influencers didn’t kill creativity, we did," says Nils Leonard, D&AD Trustee and Uncommon co-founder. "It dies every time we spend more time wanging on social and every time we start believing our jobs are content solutions. Shut up and make. The biggest threat to our jobs isn’t AI, it is apathy. If we believe creativity is dead, if we believe it is alive, we are right."

And if you're still left wondering is creativity dead or alive, you can go to D&AD's new dedicated hub that examines the state of creativity today.