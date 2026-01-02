Why going viral is no longer the goal

The creator economy is more competitive than ever, and turning attention into a sustainable income now requires more than views alone.

Growing competition is only part of the challenge. Today’s creators also contend with platform-driven uncertainty from even the best social media platforms, from constantly shifting algorithms to uneven and unpredictable paths to earning. That instability is exactly why creators need to consider income sooner rather than later as they work to grow their followings

This is where brand sponsorships can become a lifeline. On average, they account for about 30% of a creator’s overall earnings. Brands once focused sponsorships on established talent, but they now offer more opportunities to newer and smaller creators by embracing the commercial power of niche audiences.

With sponsorship support and an entrepreneurial mindset, creators can turn content from a hobby into a sustainable hustle. The real challenge is knowing which sponsorships are worth saying yes to.

Going viral is no longer enough

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Contributor via Getty Images)

In the early days of the creator economy, going viral could change someone’s life overnight. A six-second Vine could launch a comedy career. A YouTube video could open the door to a record deal. Even a chance appearance on the local news could become a golden ticket if it went viral.

Creators can still turn viral moments into careers, but the bar is much higher. Even then, virality doesn’t equal security. One popular post doesn’t guarantee sustained distribution, and trends now rise and fall at breakneck speed. As viral content loses cultural stickiness, it also loses earning power.

Ad-based monetisation has long been the default, but these options have grown more restrictive, less lucrative, or both

Most creators, whether they’re building a full-time career or maintaining a side hustle, need more reliable income streams than the unpredictable spikes of viral success. Ad-based monetisation has long been the default, but these options have grown more restrictive, less lucrative, or both.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Discoverability has become more difficult across the board. Creators now compete not only with one another, but also with a growing volume of AI-generated content flooding feeds. At the same time, hyper-personalised behaviour-based algorithms narrow what audiences see, reducing exposure and diversity.

Sustainability matters more than virality

Searchability also presents a challenge. Search engines index content from public accounts, but SEO rules are changing as generative engine optimisation (GEO) becomes more prominent. While GEO can elevate creators’ content in AI search results, it also gives creators less control over their narrative.

In this environment, sustainability matters more than virality. A steady, engaged audience signals consistency and enthusiasm, which makes creators more attractive to brands. Deep engagement also increases the likelihood that viewers will tip, subscribe, or pay for exclusive content. Building a career today means investing in monetisation channels that scale with your growth, rather than relying on a single moment to carry long-term success.

Content is the fuel. Community is the engine

As a creator, you should focus most of your time on creating content and engaging with your community. These efforts define your brand, drive cross-platform growth, and create value for potential partners. They’re also where the passion lives. Still, balancing content, community, and the technical demands of creation isn’t easy.

Fortunately, creators now have access to a broad set of tools designed to maximize their output. Automatic clipping makes it easy to repurpose long-form content into Shorts or TikToks. Multistreaming expands reach by enabling creators to go live on multiple platforms simultaneously. And AI-powered production tools are lowering the barrier to high-quality output.

Creators looking to grow quickly and unlock more monetization options should seriously consider live streaming. About 28% of consumers tune into a live stream each week, and the format’s interactivity drives deeper engagement than asynchronous content. Live streaming is no longer just for gamers.

Whether you stream for hours at a time or focus on short-form content, a strong cross-platform presence and an engaged audience are what move creators from passion projects to potential brand partners.

Finding commercial leverage as a smaller creator

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Contributor via Getty Images)

Bigger isn’t always better.

A smaller following shouldn’t lock creators out of brand deals and sponsored content opportunities. In fact, smaller creators can deliver a significant advantage for brands that want to build trust and lasting relationships with consumers.

Big influencers often act like a megaphone, broadcasting information to everyone at once. Small creators, by contrast, build honest conversations and reach a larger share of their audience on a more personal level. High engagement drives stronger conversion rates.

Advertisers expect creator ad spend to reach $37 billion next year, with a growing share flowing to small creators as brands prioritize impact over reach. Now is the ideal time for small creators to sharpen their personal brand and connect with the unique value they deliver.

The good news is that creators no longer need traditional intermediaries like talent agencies or brand managers to secure sponsorships. The tradeoff is responsibility. Contracts aren’t always transparent, and a poorly aligned deal can limit creative freedom or stall long-term growth.

The best safeguard is choosing the right partnership, one built on genuine interest and shared goals. If a brand doesn’t respect your audience, your creative control, or the value of your time, that tension will surface on-screen.

Audiences are remarkably good at detecting when a creator is forcing enthusiasm or compromising their voice. In many cases, walking away from a misaligned deal protects more long-term value than accepting short-term revenue.

Sustainable partnerships feel fair on both sides, because they’re built on trust rather than exploitation. Creators aren’t beggars. They’re entrepreneurs, and they should evaluate sponsorships the way businesses evaluate partnerships: based on fit, long-term value, and alignment, not just short-term cash.

Fair compensation should always be part of a healthy partnership

It’s also important not to confuse this with choosing exposure over pay. Fair compensation should always be part of a healthy partnership. Audience growth becomes meaningful only when it’s additive.

In rare cases, a sponsorship can place a creator directly in front of a large, relevant audience, genuinely accelerating growth. That doesn’t replace payment, but it can compound the deal's long-term value when the distribution is real and clearly defined.

Creators should genuinely believe in the brands they work with, ideally ones they already use. Cold outreach can work, especially with emerging brands that align with your niche. These partnerships often offer the most room for growth.

Every creator should maintain a clear brand book that outlines who they are, who their audience is, and what defines their creative style. This clarity benefits both sides: creators protect authenticity, and sponsors gain confidence that they’re reaching the right audience.

Building a sustainable career in the creator economy takes more than talent and a smartphone. Today’s creators need a data-driven strategy, platform flexibility, and a sharp instinct for partnerships that support long-term growth.