Taste will be the new creative superpower in 2026

“Slop” is The Economist’s word of the year. Referring to mass-produced, low quality digital content, it’s the word on everyone’s lips, and the content on everyone’s screens – but it’s not a trend that can be sustained for long. As AI takes hold in the workplace and throughout creative industries, those who will set themselves apart are those that give real thought to how they’re adopting the technology. We know content output boosts brand recognition, but viewers will soon tire of generated content that prioritises quantity over quality, and ends up being bland.

So, how can you set your content apart from the sea of slop? In 2026, we are set to see one of the biggest shake-ups for the creative industry in a decade, resulting in three key trends that successful creatives will integrate into their strategies. For more, see our 2026 graphic design trends roundup.

01. Taste leads the way

AI generation has removed a barrier to creation for many who just didn’t know where to start (83% according to VEED’s latest report when it comes to video creation). This technology, like AI video creation platforms, gives creators a great springboard when it comes to making content, as well as enabling them to do much more in a short space of time. However, it’s not all about speed and it’s time we get smart about how content lands with its viewers.

Taste will be the new creative power. It’s this that will set apart the AI slop from the content with compelling storytelling. Think of it this way, people are always looking for a genuine connection when it comes to watching content, so your goal as a human in the loop is to make something feel authentic and real. You can do that through many different ways, but AI allows you to really bring that story alive, as well as the ability to speedily create quality content that will actually drive results.

02. Blended reality

Many creators have been striving for hyper-realism in their content, keen to mask AI’s input. The truth is, our report found that 69% of marketers are already using AI in their video workflows, as they should be, to boost productivity. But what’s next, is a blended reality that integrates an expressive, surreal mix of real footage and AI-native visuals in videos that will set the new standard for intentional creativity. For example, imagine a social clip that makes the best of B-roll footage as well as AI native visuals. Tools now exist that were once reserved for film studios, now in the hands of creatives, creators, and marketers.

03. Building a whole universe

So far, creators and marketers have been audience-building, creating loyal viewers that engage with content. However, AI will enable creatives to do this at double speed, building whole universes that sell viewers recurring aesthetics, storylines characters and whole worlds at a time. It’s not just about a couple of videos in a certain aesthetic/tone, but ones that build on more messaging, all with a consistent look and feel.

In 2026, it’s about creating dreams, stories, and outlooks that audiences come back to time and again for the next instalment. Those that use AI as a multiplier to actually create everything that comes into their imagination will set themselves apart.

AI has solved the problem of creation speed, but in doing so, it has amplified the need for human input and discernment in making authentic content. This is what we expect to see in 2026: content led by human taste, built on human imagination and that builds on our reality, instead of trying to imitate it. The question for every creative now is simple: Will you allow AI to only make you faster, or will you challenge it to make your outputs better?