These are the new skills creatives are learning to save their jobs from AI

What can we do to survive this new era?

Jessica Walsh sits in a bright yellow outfit in front of a black and white &quot;FUTURE&quot; poster with a city skyline visible through the windows behind her.
Jessica Walsh (Image credit: &Walsh)

It doesn't matter how much experience you have. In 2026, if you're a creative professional, the anxiety is real. We've seen the headlines about AI-generated campaigns, the flood of synthetic images, the chatbots that write copy in seconds. It's no longer about whether AI will affect creative work; it already has.

The question is: what are you going to do about it?

Editing and curation

Jessica Walsh, founder and creative director of &Walsh, puts it bluntly: "I think it's about learning the things AI can't fake… yet.

Jessica Walsh poses in a vibrant red blazer and matching large geometric earrings against a solid red background.

Jessica Walsh (Image credit: &Walsh)

"I think creatives should keep refining their own personal taste and point of view – aka judgment – and voice," she explains. "AI can generate infinite options. What it can't do is decide what's good, what's wrong, what's culturally off, or what will age badly. So the most valuable skills creatives can learn right now aren't how to be the fastest makers, but how to be the strongest editors and curators and thinkers."

Lainey Holland, junior art director at Lewis, takes a similar line. "In creative careers, having an edge has shifted from hands-on creation to thoughtful curation," she argues. "AI can now generate dozens of concepts, storyboards and iterations in the time it once took a small team to produce a single idea. That abundance is both exhilarating and overwhelming, and it has fundamentally changed what it means to lead creatively."

For Lainey, the skill now lies "not in making everything yourself, but in understanding why certain ideas work, so you can guide AI toward stronger outcomes. Out of a sea of outputs, AI cannot decide what truly deserves attention. That judgment and discernment comes from studying what moves people, how stories create emotional momentum, and why some ideas linger while others disappear."

Critical thinking 

In this environment Harry Ead, head of creative at DixonBaxi, identifies critical thinking as an essential skill to sharpen in 2026. "As tools get faster and answers easier to find, the real risk to creativity is efficiency," he explains. "Accepting the first thing that lands, delivering in an instant and moving on to what's next."

Harry Ead wears sunglasses and a Rams t-shirt while making a hand gesture at a sports stadium.

Harry Ead (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

For Harry, it's the creative process itself that matters. "Thinking through doing. Writing. Sketching. Designing. Talking. Thousands of micro-decisions that sharpen judgement, build taste, and uncover the unexpected. That winding process matters. Without it, we skip to the end and miss an opportunity to connect with what we're creating."