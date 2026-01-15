These are the new skills creatives are learning to save their jobs from AI

It doesn't matter how much experience you have. In 2026, if you're a creative professional, the anxiety is real. We've seen the headlines about AI-generated campaigns, the flood of synthetic images, the chatbots that write copy in seconds. It's no longer about whether AI will affect creative work; it already has.

The question is: what are you going to do about it?

Here's the thing: this doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. The creatives who are thriving aren't the ones ignoring AI image generators or fighting it tooth and nail. They're the ones learning new skills (or rather, sharpening old ones) that machines still can't replicate. They're finding that with the right approach, AI becomes less of a threat and more of a tool. And in some cases, they're discovering that AI actually makes them more valuable, not less.

But what does this actually look like in practice? I've been speaking to creatives across disciplines – from architecture to branding, from design studios to advertising agencies – to find out.

Editing and curation

Jessica Walsh, founder and creative director of &Walsh, puts it bluntly: "I think it's about learning the things AI can't fake… yet.

Jessica Walsh (Image credit: &Walsh)

"I think creatives should keep refining their own personal taste and point of view – aka judgment – and voice," she explains. "AI can generate infinite options. What it can't do is decide what's good, what's wrong, what's culturally off, or what will age badly. So the most valuable skills creatives can learn right now aren't how to be the fastest makers, but how to be the strongest editors and curators and thinkers."

Lainey Holland, junior art director at Lewis, takes a similar line. "In creative careers, having an edge has shifted from hands-on creation to thoughtful curation," she argues. "AI can now generate dozens of concepts, storyboards and iterations in the time it once took a small team to produce a single idea. That abundance is both exhilarating and overwhelming, and it has fundamentally changed what it means to lead creatively."

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Lainey, the skill now lies "not in making everything yourself, but in understanding why certain ideas work, so you can guide AI toward stronger outcomes. Out of a sea of outputs, AI cannot decide what truly deserves attention. That judgment and discernment comes from studying what moves people, how stories create emotional momentum, and why some ideas linger while others disappear."

Critical thinking

In this environment Harry Ead, head of creative at DixonBaxi, identifies critical thinking as an essential skill to sharpen in 2026. "As tools get faster and answers easier to find, the real risk to creativity is efficiency," he explains. "Accepting the first thing that lands, delivering in an instant and moving on to what's next."

Harry Ead (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

For Harry, it's the creative process itself that matters. "Thinking through doing. Writing. Sketching. Designing. Talking. Thousands of micro-decisions that sharpen judgement, build taste, and uncover the unexpected. That winding process matters. Without it, we skip to the end and miss an opportunity to connect with what we're creating."