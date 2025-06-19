Meet the Brand Impact Awards Craft and Innovation panels
Explore the judges for our specialist awards at the BIAs 2025.
We're proud to announce the judges for the Brand Impact Awards 2025 Craft in Branding and Innovation panels.
These specialist judges will be considering work in the Craft in Branding categories (sponsored by Frontify) including Sonic, Motion, Brand Strategy, Illustration (sponsored by ProArt), Copywriting and Typography. We're also announcing the panel for our new Innovation categories, made up of Experiential, Emerging Tech and Interactive.
We're delighted to welcome judges from esteemed agencies and platforms, including Pentagram, Landor, DixonBaxi, Spotify, Monotype and NOT Wieden+Kennedy.
Visit the BIA website to discover the full list of judges announced so far.
These industry professionals have been chosen for their expertise and in-depth knowledge of these very specific types of design. Highly awarded themselves, they come together to give a rounded perspective on the best branding today.
Our judges will be looking for the most skilled and beautifully executed campaigns, balancing technical prowess with the beating heart of a campaign, awarding our coveted Bronze, Silver, Gold and Best of Show trophies to those that truly deserve to be recognised.
Don't miss the chance to enter your own branding projects into the Brand Impact Awards – and have the chance to win one of our stunning mallets.
Entries close at 6pm (BST) on 18 July 2024.
