Recommended reading

The Clios sets a new standard for sonic branding with immersive audio identity

News
By published

MassiveMusic balances history with contemporary design.

The Clios logo
(Image credit: The Clios)

Sonic branding has been around for decades (think the McDonald's jingle and the Apple startup sound), but it's becoming more and more important. Joining the sonic branding ranks is The Clio Awards, celebrating its place as one of the most coveted creative accolades in the industry by embracing the design world's hottest trend.

While lots of brands have been hopping on the sonic design train, The Clios have truly embraced the trend, crafting an audibly decadent identity that combines classical instrumentation with contemporary innovation. Elevating its already influential identity, The Clios demonstrates how to balance brand identity with current trends to build a unique and authoritative identity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.