Sonic branding has been around for decades (think the McDonald's jingle and the Apple startup sound), but it's becoming more and more important. Joining the sonic branding ranks is The Clio Awards, celebrating its place as one of the most coveted creative accolades in the industry by embracing the design world's hottest trend.

While lots of brands have been hopping on the sonic design train, The Clios have truly embraced the trend, crafting an audibly decadent identity that combines classical instrumentation with contemporary innovation. Elevating its already influential identity, The Clios demonstrates how to balance brand identity with current trends to build a unique and authoritative identity.

Created in collaboration with MassiveMusic, The Clios' new sonic identity aims to encapsulate the awards' heritage in a timeless yet contemporary sound signature. Shaped by the story of Clio, the muse of history and creativity, the new identity represents the enduring legacy of bold ideas, reflecting how creativity shapes our culture.

With a mix of classic orchestration and modern sound production, The Clios' sonic identity reflects a unique narrative that resonates with creative audiences, encapsulating the pioneering essence of the awards. "This seamless fusion of historical depth and modern innovation ensures the Clios are not only seen as the pinnacle of creative excellence but also heard," the brand's official press release reads.

“The Clios celebrate bold creativity, and that same spirit drove our approach, blending classical prestige with contemporary energy to craft something truly distinctive," says Cece Wyldeck, EMEA creative director at MassiveMusic. "Collaboration was key, just as creativity thrives through shared ideas, this project was a testament to the power of collective vision,” she adds.

“Sound has the power to make people feel something, and this project was all about capturing that energy in a way that honours the legacy of Clio, the muse of creativity," continues Samuel Andryk, senior creative lead at MassiveMusic. "As you listen, you'll hear the call to Clio's quest, followed by the ripple effect of creativity as it makes its way across business, culture, and society – all unique musical elements that are distinct to the Clios," he reveals.

