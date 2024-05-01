The rise of sonic design: a crucial part of brand success

By John Taite
published

McDonald's, Old Spice and Corona prove the best branding is multi-sensory.

Multi-sensory branding is on the rise because of one simple human truth; consumers perceive the world using all of their senses. For a brand to succeed in the modern age, it needs to be more than meets the eye, and savvy marketers are building holistic expressions that consider what people see, hear, feel and believe. 

When your messaging uses a combination of visual and sonic branding strategically, all boats rise with the tide. Visual branding works on a cognitive level, sonic assets deliver on a deeper emotional level. When they’ve been designed to work in harmony, these sensory dance partners leave a lasting impression that improves performance exponentially (see our pick of the best sonic logos).

John Taite
