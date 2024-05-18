"Get used to it": 3 Korean artists on the importance of social media for creatives

Last month, tech accessory brand CASETiFY launched “JOURNEY TO Re/BiRTH', a series of installations coinciding with Earth Month 2024. Taking place in New York City, Korea, China, Australia, and Thailand, these saw artists big and small turn recycled phone cases into impressive public artworks.

With the advent of social media, it can seem like there are infinite ways for young creatives to network and commercialise their work (not least through collaborating with brands like CASETiFY) – a fact the three artists exhibiting at Seoul Arts Centre are all too familiar with. (Just starting out? Check out our guide on how to nail your social media strategy.)

Right to left: Kang Young-min, Kim Su-rin and Dayoung Hwang (Image credit: Future)

Kang Young-min, Kim Su-rin and Dayoung Hwang used old phone cases and Re/CASETiFY pellets to create impressive public artworks, free for public viewing. We caught up with all three artists in Seoul, with the discussion frequently returning to social media and networking.

“My generation is so familiar with social media services, and I think to actively use that that kind of platform can be a really powerful medium," says Kang Young-min. "So I think to young people, I have to say: get used to it. I think it's really important to communicate and collaborate with people so I’m not just working inside my mind. Social media can really help with that.”

A post shared by Youngmin Kang (@ymk.contemporary) A photo posted by on

Kim Su-rin agrees. "We need to work around communication as an artist of our times," she explains. "With social media you can create it, upload it and communicate it. And if you don't like it, just erase it. That’s the beauty of social media. I sometimes have this idea that we Korean artists only have ‘Korean dreams’ because Korea is such a small country – but if you upload anything on your social media then you get exposure across the world."

A post shared by Dayoung Hwang (@dayounghwang) A photo posted by on

But Dayoung Hwang understands why some young artists might be reticent about going all-in on social media. "I do feel for people who don’t necessarily want to engage with social media. It’s so easy to get distracted – you have to focus on your work and keep going. Ultimately that’s my message for artists – work on it and never stop. Sure, social media can help your career, it can get you commissions and collaborations and even offers from brands. But above everything, keep on working and trying new things."

A post shared by SURIN 수린 (@surin.kim) A photo posted by on

To date, CASETiFY has upcycled over 84,000 kg of plastic through its campaign. In a press release, the brand announces that it hopes to “go one step forward and spark dialogues with communities around the world regarding sustainability.”