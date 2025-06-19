Recommended reading

How an inside joke between designers became a cult Instagram account

Malika Favre and George Wu bring the fun back to our feeds.

Malika Favre on stage at Birmingham Design Festival
For creatives, the world of social media can oftentimes feel like a blessing and a curse. While it's a great way to promote your work to a global audience, the pressure to post, curate and connect can feel overwhelming, leading many of us to develop a sense of social media burnout or anxiety. Tackling this issue head-on are iconic creatives Malika Favre and George Wu with their wonderfully candid Instagram account: I can't afford this, but maybe she can.

What originally started as an inside joke between the friends soon grew into a cult Instagram account, collating the pair's eclectic (and oftentimes expensive) taste. Bringing the unfiltered joy back to social media platforms, ICATBMSC has grown into a space for unrestrained creativity – a moodboard of inspiration curated by two of the design industry's most exciting creatives.

