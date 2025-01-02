Meta's 'AI users' could be the end for Instagram and Facebook

RIP social media – it was nice while it lasted.

Instagram logo and Meta AI user
What's the one thing you'd like to see more of on Instagram and Facebook? More posts from friends and acquaintances? More genuine original content on topics that interest you? I know, how about more bots?

Meta has decided that it's the latter. Despite users' frustrations with a deluge of automated bots and spam, the tech giant plans to allow people to create fully autonomous AI accounts within the next two years. The 'AI users' will be able to create and share content just like human users. It may be time to assess whether Instagram should still be on our list of the best social media platforms.

