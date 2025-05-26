Recommended reading

Mark Zuckerberg's admitted as much in court: the networks that wanted to connect us all are now dead platforms walking.

Man using phone against a colourful patterned background
The Meta Austin offices look more fun than actually using Facebook these days (Image credit: Meta)

Wondering why your social feed seems to be nothing but ads these days? Well turns out, it's not just you. Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in court that time spent on Facebook and Instagram has "gone down meaningfully" and that user interactions have increasingly shifted toward messaging apps.

He also acknowledged that Facebook's "cultural relevance is decreasing quickly" and that its traditional model of friending has lost appeal, with many users' friend-graphs becoming "stale". I could go on, but you get the point.

