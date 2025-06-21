Recommended reading

Substack is the best place on the internet – let's hope the brands don't ruin it

It was only a matter of time until the companies came-a-calling.

By now, the lifecycle of social media platforms has become easy to predict. What starts as a utopian ideal promising new ways to connect eventually, in a process colloquially known as 'enshittification', crumbling under the weight of growth, ads, and the never-ending quest for more eyeballs. But one platform that could veer from the familiar depressing script is Substack.

What started as a simple newsletter platform and Twitter alternative has grown to encompass videos and podcasts. But what it doesn't involve right now is ads. Instead, Substack makes its money by taking a cut of creators' subscription fees. The business model is all about writers and artists creating direct relationships with their readers, and it works – the company recently revealed that "more than 50 people” are making over $1 million a year on Substack.

