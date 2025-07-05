How I became a Substack Bestseller

It seems fair to say Substack is having a moment. What started as a simple newsletter platform is becoming something of a cultural juggernaut, with journalists, presenters and influencers alike flocking from more traditional outlets to speak directly to their audience – and get paid directly by them too.

As traditional news websites flounder in a world of unpredictable Google algorithm updates, and social media platforms succumb to the inevitable 'enshittification' brought about by ad-driven models, Substack stands out as an anomaly. The idea is simple: users pay creators directly for their work. And it works.

Now, I have a confession to make. I have an alter ego. Over the past year I have been writing a comedy diary on Substack under the guise of a self-proclaimed Serious Literary Author. And in that time I have, somewhat accidentally, racked up thousands of subscribers, including hundreds of paid subscribers – making me a so-called 'Substack Bestseller'.

As Substack continues to edge its way into the cultural lexicon, I've found myself increasingly being asked how I did it. In all honesty, it wasn't by design – what started as a hobby has become a slightly lucrative hobby (I refuse to use the phrase 'side-hustle'). So while I can't provide a catch-all how-to guide on playing the Substack game, I can at least provide a few unscientific insights about what worked for me – and might (or might not) work for you.

01. Just do it

First, the obvious one. Over the last few months, several people have sheepishly told me that they're thinking of 'starting a Substack', but don't feel confident enough – "what if nobody reads it?" Honestly? At first, they probably won't. But the great thing about an email list is that the numbers matter far less than they do on the likes of, say, Instagram. Writing or creating for an audience of two on Substack means you're sharing work with a pair of people who have chosen to engage with you. Not that it can be quantified, but I reckon that's worth around 746 Likes on Instagram. But perhaps even more important is creating the work for yourself. I started my Substack because I wanted to write stuff that makes me laugh. So just start.

02. Keep going

For the first two years, I had under 100 subscribers on Substack. I rebranded my publication at least four times (during one emotionally fraught period of the coronavirus lockdown, I started writing under the pseudonym 'Dante Papier'). It took me a couple of years of experimentation to find a voice and format that worked for me, and I'm still trying to figure it out.

Throughout the changes of title and voice, I've tried to be consistent with my output, posting every week. I don't think there are many online platforms you can genuinely get better at over time (YouTube, perhaps?), but those years of publishing to tumbleweed were worth it. When my publication experienced a sudden surge of eyeballs last year, it came at a time when I'd figured out what my publication was about, and had a substantial back catalogue to show for it. I'm not sure all those new subscribers would have jumped aboard if that foundation wasn't there.

03. Use Notes

(Image credit: Substack)

Many an eyebrow was raised when Substack announced Notes, its Twitter-esque feed, in 2023. Like plenty of other users, I thought it was the beginning of the end, turning the platform into yet another social media clone.

The crucial difference here is that Notes are designed to funnel users towards your actual publication. Whereas Facebook and Twitter don't want you to click a link and depart their platform, its in Substack's interest for people to discover newsletters via Notes.

It was when I started posting my diary entries as individual Notes that my subscriber count began to rise. But some of the most successful Notes I've seen on Substack are simple 'Hello' posts explaining who someone is what their publication is about. So, use Notes. Introduce yourself.

04. Be weird

In a viral (for Substack) essay, Emily Sundberg suggests that a lot of writing on the platform sounds the same. That's particularly true of Notes – it's full of (probably AI-generated) advice on how to succeed on Substack.

The attention economy has taught creators to try to be all things to all people – make your stuff as relatable/accessible/bland as possible and it'll reach the most people – great! But on Substack, you're trying to foster meaningful connections with readers who want to read you. Some of the most successful publications on Substack are about very specific topics. You do you. I certainly haven't encountered any other Serious Literary Authors on there.

05. Turn on 'Paid'

(Image credit: Substack)

Here's a tip I'm glad I received early on. Many fledgling Substack users toil over whether to make their posts free or paid. But even if you're going to start by putting out free posts, just turn on the paid function. You have nothing to lose by giving readers the option to send you some cash – and it turns out people are quite willing to do so simply out of appreciation for what you're creating. Who knew?

Subscribe to Serious Literary Author here. And be sure to check out Mood Disorderly, the new Substack from Creative Bloq's deputy editor Rosie Hilder.