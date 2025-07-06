I just started a Substack, here’s what I’ve learned

Features
By published

Don’t make the same mistakes I did when setting up your Substack.

Substack interface
(Image credit: Rosie Hilder)

As our design editor Daniel John recently stated, Substack is the best place on the internet. I happen to agree, and after much deliberation, I recently started my first Substack about having bipolar disorder.

Unfortunately the process of setting it up wasn’t as easy as I thought it was going to be, thanks to some hidden settings and slightly odd choices in Substack’s UI. Though in Substack's defence, a lot of other blogging platforms are also quite confusing (I'm looking at you, WordPress).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.