If you were there, you'll remember that the internet used to be a bit of a Wild West when it came to web design. As the Web Design Museum shows, websites used to come in a huge variety of styles, colours, vibes... and quality, let's be honest. But it was a gloriously diverse time to be surfing the web, full of personality and surprises. (By the way, I really recommend visiting the afore-mentioned Web Design Museum site, it's an incredible ride.)

A YouTube Short has been made by Coding With Lewis, which highlights the vast aesthetic and functional differences between some of the oldest websites on the internet, ranging from the iconic Space Jam website, to one all about sporks. Yes, sporks. Go figure. Some are vibrant and interactive while others couldn't be more basic, but they all provide a wonderful overview of how the internet used to be. Watch the video below then look for them on your favourite laptop for graphic design.

The OLDEST websites EVER 👩‍💻 #technology #programmer #softwareengineer #coding #software #tech - YouTube Watch On

People are obsessed with the trip back in time.

"I love the DIY quality of the old internet," one commented. "It had a defined aesthetic and artistic/creative quality. Everything is homogenised by service providers now so the internet is just this massive corporate extension."

"The old internet, so earnest and unfiltered. Felt like wilderness" said another.

And some assert that the way the websites are designed as the key to greatness. "HTML can truly stand the test of time," someone pointed out. "A site made with tables, that's why it still works," said another. That's because making a website with tables is less complex said someone in the know: "As a web developer who started in the 1990s, yes, all websites used to be made with tables. 'Twas a simpler time...".

Others are commenting on how some of those old websites even have responsive mobile design, a feature that's even missing from many modern websites. Read more of the insightful comments on @CodingWithLewis' video.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

If you're as enthused by the old internet as these YouTube users, you can visit the websites featured in the video. Our favourites are the original Space Jam website is right here. It still works beautifully, and the fonts are truly peak internet nostalgia. You can also visit the Spork website, which is just as much fun but in an entirely different, slightly more bizarre way – the header reads "Spork! How do I Love thee? Let me count the prongs...". I'm so glad that's still here, all the way from 1996.

If you'd like to do a bit more exploration of web design past, see how iconic old websites would look if they were around today.