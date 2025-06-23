Recommended reading

If you were there, you'll remember that the internet used to be a bit of a Wild West when it came to web design. As the Web Design Museum shows, websites used to come in a huge variety of styles, colours, vibes... and quality, let's be honest. But it was a gloriously diverse time to be surfing the web, full of personality and surprises. (By the way, I really recommend visiting the afore-mentioned Web Design Museum site, it's an incredible ride.)

A YouTube Short has been made by Coding With Lewis, which highlights the vast aesthetic and functional differences between some of the oldest websites on the internet, ranging from the iconic Space Jam website, to one all about sporks. Yes, sporks. Go figure. Some are vibrant and interactive while others couldn't be more basic, but they all provide a wonderful overview of how the internet used to be. Watch the video below then look for them on your favourite laptop for graphic design.

