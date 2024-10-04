I just discovered Web Design Museum and got lost for two hours

The early internet was a chaotic time.

As someone who grew up chronically online, I'm a sucker for early internet nostalgia and this web design archive is the perfect retro design time capsule. Web Design Museum is a jam-packed gallery of forgotten web pages – from 90s Google to Y2K Club Penguin. I've already sunk more time than I'd like to admit scrolling through the site, so be prepared to lose yourself in these vintage archives if you're a retro design fan. You have been warned.

Looking at the best (and worst) web design trends of 2024, it's astounding to see how much aesthetics have evolved since the internet's humble beginnings. If there's one thing we can learn from the past, we've lost our playfulness with web design in recent years (in fact, this article argues how the internet has flat out killed design). I'm advocating for a return to fun web design (minus the unregulated chaos of the early internet).

