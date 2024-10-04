I just discovered Web Design Museum and got lost for two hours

As someone who grew up chronically online, I'm a sucker for early internet nostalgia and this web design archive is the perfect retro design time capsule. Web Design Museum is a jam-packed gallery of forgotten web pages – from 90s Google to Y2K Club Penguin. I've already sunk more time than I'd like to admit scrolling through the site, so be prepared to lose yourself in these vintage archives if you're a retro design fan. You have been warned.

Looking at the best (and worst) web design trends of 2024, it's astounding to see how much aesthetics have evolved since the internet's humble beginnings. If there's one thing we can learn from the past, we've lost our playfulness with web design in recent years (in fact, this article argues how the internet has flat out killed design). I'm advocating for a return to fun web design (minus the unregulated chaos of the early internet).

Yes, it used to be called Thefacebook. (Image credit: Web Design Museum)

Dating back from the early 90s all the way to the 2010s, the Web Design Museum is an astounding look at the evolution of digital design across the decades. Here you can browse websites, apps and software from days of yore, whether you're looking for a nostalgia trip rabbit hole or some creative inspiration from the past.

As well as long-standing internet icons like Google, YouTube and Thefacebook, the archive also features niche sites like 1999's 'The Hamster Dance' and Bikini.com (some sites I'm happy to leave in the past). You can refine results by year, category and graphic style or explore curated sections like Web Design in the 90s and the Golden Age of Web Design. With 192 pages of websites to explore there's plenty to discover, so if you grew up in the internet age you're bound to stumble upon some nostalgic treats.

Ah, the good old days of Twitter before Elon's X reign. (Image credit: Web Design Museum)

