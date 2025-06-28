Recommended reading

Why UX design is just as important as a logo

Features
By published

Branding is not just about visual identity.

screens in Hota app
(Image credit: Hota)

The word 'branding', once primarily tied to visual identity and communication, has undergone significant changes. In recent years, a brand's core is no longer just about logo or ad campaigns.

Instead, it's critically defined by all its digital interactions and online presence. Here, we will explore why digital design, specifically user experience (UX) and user interface (UI), isn't just a supporting element but a crucial foundation for building and perceiving a modern brand. You may also be interested in my piece on why simplicity matters in UX/UI design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rodolpho Henrique
Rodolpho Henrique
Designer, Google

Rodolpho is a multidisciplinary digital designer working at the intersection of product, brand, and technology. Currently, at Google, he designs digital products used by more than 3 billion people worldwide. Before that, he was a Design Director at McKinsey & Company. Over the past 13 years, he has been transforming ideas into first-class digital experiences for startups and big leaders.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.