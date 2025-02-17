Why simplicity matters in UX and digital design

Features
By
published

Who's doing it well? Plus 8 tips for succeeding in simplicity.

little marbles in marble run
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, users are constantly bombarded with information, making simplicity a crucial aspect of effective design. A cluttered interface can quickly overwhelm and frustrate users, while a well-crafted, minimalist approach enhances usability, reduces cognitive load, and fosters engagement. By embracing the 'Zen of design', we can create digital experiences that feel intuitive, effortless and enjoyable. Simplicity isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s about making interactions seamless and ensuring users can navigate with ease.

Here, I will explore the importance of simplicity in UX and digital design, the challenges designers face in achieving it, and how to find inspiration from minimalism, Japanese aesthetics, and nature. I’ll also share practical tips on how to streamline interfaces, prioritise content, and enhance usability without sacrificing functionality. By focusing on clarity and essential elements, we can craft designs that feel both elegant and efficient, ultimately delivering a better experience for users.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rodolpho Henrique
Rodolpho Henrique
Designer, Google

Rodolpho is a multidisciplinary digital designer working at the intersection of product, brand, and technology. Currently, at Google, he designs digital products used by more than 3 billion people worldwide. Before that, he was a Design Director at McKinsey & Company. Over the past 13 years, he has been transforming ideas into first-class digital experiences for startups and big leaders.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.