Creative Bloq and Parsons launch new online course

Considering a future in UX? Our fantastic new online UX Design Foundations course is aimed at anyone looking to learn the fundamentals from the industry’s key players.

Parsons faculty, together with Creative Bloq and our carefully selected team of design experts, have come together to provide a comprehensive course covering the critical stages of the UX journey. Lessons range from usability research methods, design concepting, and wireframing, to the latest technologies shaping the future of modern user interface design.

It’s a flourishing industry, so we’ve made the course fully remote for flexible learning, and as a result it’s available to everyone globally.

We have worked with Parsons to carefully design UX Design Foundations, ensuring it teaches you everything you need to know about the world of UX – whatever your current skill level Rosie Hilder, Creative Bloq

Throughout the course, you’ll hear from noted industry experts including UX designers from some of the world’s most renowned design publications as well as skilled typographers, 3D artists and interface designers. All our experts are revered within the industry, working behind the scenes to bring us some of the best online experiences available.

Expect to learn from top UX strategist and designer Trine Fable, digital content creator Mike Griggs and product designer at Spotify, Hui Yuan.

We’re sure this course will teach you the foundations you need to start building a career in UX. We look forward to seeing you in the online classroom.

For more information about the UX Design Foundations course and to register your interest, visit yellowbrick.co/ux

Read more: