Get 30% off our UX design course plus a free Figma Pro subscription when you sign up today

Our UX Design Foundations course, created in tandem with our friends at Parsons, is ideal for kick-starting your career in UX. It's made up of a series of video lectures, with quizzes and readings to help you get to grips with the basics of UX and UI design.

And right now, there's a very special offer on the online course. Simply use the code UX30 to get 30 per cent off the course (usually $999, down to $699.30). Not only that, but there's also a free Figma Pro subscription worth $144 included too!

UX Design Foundations: $999 $699.30 plus free Figma Pro

Save $299.70: I personally helped curate the course of UX Design Foundations so I know that it's full of top-quality content that will allow people interested in UX or UI design to discover all they need to know about the field. We were already offering a free Figma Pro subscription with any new sign up, which is a fantastic deal, but this 30% off makes it even more appealing. What are you waiting for?



Use the code UX30 at checkout.



Offer ends Thursday 30 November

The course consists of five modules, which are: foundations of UX, project planning and behaviours, designing for the user, visual design, testing and feedback and new territories in UX.

The course includes insight from some of the world's leading UX designers, including designers from Spotify, Lululemon, Uber and Google. They all provide some stellar content, passing on their knowledge to course participants via a series of fascinating videos. I have personally watched them all, and found them to be extremely enlightening.

To discover more about the course, you can download our course brochure or explore more about UX Design Foundations right here on Creative Bloq.

*This offer is valid for new students of the UX Design Foundations Course only. It grants new students a one-year membership to Figma professional only.