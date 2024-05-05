I can see why YouTube may have rowed back on its controversial UI redesign

The backlash was unanimous.

Testing is crucial in UI design, but ideally not on a live product using a massive cohort of users. It's not clear exactly what YouTube has been doing in recent weeks and whether the UI redesign seen by some users was intended to be permanent or was just a large scale test, but it seems the platform may have decided against implementing the change following a not inconsiderable backlash.

The streaming channel seems to have reverted back to its previous UI for those users in the US and elsewhere who had been seeing a revamped look that made video recommendations much more visible. However, YouTube is always tweaking design (just see our piece on the YouTube logo history), so this may not be the end of it.

