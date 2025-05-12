The new Google logo is already winning fans

There must be something in the water in Silicon Valley. Several big tech and digital brands including Amazon and Adobe have revealed subtle tweaks to their logos this month, and now Google has dropped the first significant update to its logo in a decade. This one, however, is a little more noticeable.

Perhaps signalling the final death-knell for the harsh geometry of the flat design movement, Google has blurred the four colours of its 'G' logo into a rainbow gradient. The resulting effect is decidedly Instagram-esque, and, somewhat surprisingly for a logo that adorns millions of smart phone homescreens, the change is actually going down well. Is Google finally within reach of our best logos roundup?

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Google/Future)

The update was first noticed today when it replaced the previous icon design for the Google search app on iOS and Android. And while plenty of people have already made joke that the new, blurrier version is just the original when viewed without glasses, the overall consensus seems to be that it's much more contemporary.

"Makes the current one look dated already. That's a sign of a good design!" Comments one reader at 9to5Google, while another adds, "Somehow it looks better than the regular one." Over on X, one user comments, "A rare logo update that actually looks nice."

Users think the old logo looks dated in comparison

We can expect there to be more noise around this one as it lands on more (and more) users' homescreens over the coming days. Unlike those subtle Amazon and Adobe rebrands, this one's going to be placed right in front of users. But judging by the initial response, Google's new gradient is a winner.