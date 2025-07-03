Google’s new Gemini logo finally feels part of the family

It’s a small tweak with a big difference.

Since its launch back in 2023, Gemini has always felt a little estranged from the Google brand due to its contemporary design, but thanks to a little revamp, it finally feels like part of the family. While the tweaks are small, they make a mighty difference, proving the power of colour in Google's iconic brand identity.

I often find the best logos can capture a brand without being obvious, and Google's identity is a prime example of this. Timeless, simple and instantly recognisable, the new Gemini logo now effortlessly integrates into the brand, proving that it's not just an estranged AI tool, but a valued member of the Google Workspace.

