Why do all AI company logos look the same?

published

Corporate conformity has taken over.

AI logos
(Image credit: Eyeware/OpenAI/DeepMotion)

It's no secret that AI has infiltrated the creative industries but despite this, most AI company logos look the same – boring, corporate and wholly lacklustre. The irony of this logo design trend is hard to overlook as the conventional designs have unintentionally become a symbol of creatives' mounting fears around the technology. AI logos are a manifestation of corporate uniformity – the death of creativity as we know it.

Dramatics aside, there's a mounting trend with AI company logos whether it's due to corporate conformity, 'contemporary design', or simply a lack of originality. Spherical in nature, boring by brand, there's a distinct lack of meaningful design when it comes to these logos and with the technology only continuing to advance, it seems the plague is just beginning.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

