AI is still a highly contentious topic in the design community, with many creatives still sceptical about the technology. With AI productivity tools evolving at a rapid rate, each new advancement takes us deeper into uncharted territory, but is it really the threat some perceive it to be?

Creative service Superside is flipping the script, embracing AI to help streamline the creative process for businesses (even embracing AI in its latest rebrand). To explore the evolving potential of AI integration in design, I sat down with Superside's chief marketing officer, Jen Rapp, to discuss the brand's AI-powered rebrand and how the technology could change creativity for the better.

Due to their controversial nature, AI tools aren't often discussed candidly in the creative process, yet Superside doesn't shy away from embracing the technology. "AI is at the heart of everything we do here at Superside," says Jen. "Not only are we using AI in our client work, but it’s a resource that’s helping to streamline internal processes and facilitate seamless collaboration across our organization," she adds.

At Superside, AI tools are an extension of creativity, constantly evolving to improve the creative process. "Our talented AI team has pioneered AI brand models – sophisticated prompts that include comprehensive design specifications. We can now input detailed parameters like colours, shadowing, and photography styles, generating high-quality first drafts. Our creative team then refines these designs to meet our exacting standards. As we continue to evolve as an organization, we are always looking for new innovative ways to incorporate AI to save time and deliver those savings back to our clients," Jen says.

While the speedy evolution of AI may leave some feeling a little existential, Superside's practical application of the technology paints a more symbiotic future for creatives where AI is merely an extension of human creativity. "We leverage AI across every business area, from project management to design execution. The most significant time-saving applications are in brainstorming, creating initial on-brand content, and localizing campaigns for different markets. We've successfully used AI to transform a single set of imagery into multiple localised campaigns, showcasing its versatility," Jen explains.

"We are also finding AI to be a super powerful tool during the creative process. We can use tools like Leonardo.ai and Midjourney to help build storyboards and play with concepting much more freely than back when the team had to do this 'by hand'," she adds.

For Jen, AI scepticism is a matter of perspective. "I believe that the hesitation around AI isn't truly about the tool's power, but a fear of potential replacement," she says. "I encourage creatives to view AI as a multiplier. Creative demand is exponentially growing, timelines are accelerating, and the need for standout creative work is intensifying. Without AI, creative teams would be completely overwhelmed – in fact, they already are."

Services like Superside are a more optimistic look into the future of AI technology – one where human creativity is enhanced, not replaced. "AI is a tool that is as creative as the individual operating it. From personal experience, there's a stark difference between AI designs created by novices versus those developed by creative leaders," Jen explains.

"The design landscape is evolving, and success now requires different skills than a decade ago. However, creativity remains paramount. Great design is still about invention and originality – AI is merely a mechanism, not a replacement for human creativity," she concludes.

Find out more about Superside or take a look at what to expect from AI in 2025. For more AI news, check out Monotype's eye-opening data on the rise of AI in the creative industries and why the type foundry believes AI tools aren't "just for efficiency".