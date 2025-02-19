“AI is merely a mechanism”: how Superside built a human-led AI brand

News
By
published

It’s proof that AI and human creativity can coexist.

Superside AI branding
(Image credit: Superside)

AI is still a highly contentious topic in the design community, with many creatives still sceptical about the technology. With AI productivity tools evolving at a rapid rate, each new advancement takes us deeper into uncharted territory, but is it really the threat some perceive it to be?

Creative service Superside is flipping the script, embracing AI to help streamline the creative process for businesses (even embracing AI in its latest rebrand). To explore the evolving potential of AI integration in design, I sat down with Superside's chief marketing officer, Jen Rapp, to discuss the brand's AI-powered rebrand and how the technology could change creativity for the better.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.