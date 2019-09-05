Logo design: everything you need to know

If your company needs a new logo design, you'll probably be exploring your options. Do you go for a completely different logo or tweak the logo design you already have? Either way, you might be questioning: what makes a great logo design? And how do you design a logo that captures the essence of a product, person or brand?

We're here to answer all of your burning questions about logo design, and we've even collated the best logo design tools around to help you even further. Use the links opposite to jump to the section you're interested in.

Why is logo design important?

Your logo is you or your business' first point of contact with the outside world. If people connect with your branding, the likelihood is they'll be more open to whatever it is offering them. Great logo design requires a complex mixture of design skills, creative theory and skilful application.

Any designer worth their salt can create a fit-for-purpose logo, but truly mastering all aspects of the craft takes time. Of course, logo design is just one small subset of branding, but the logo or brand mark remains the centrepiece of most branding schemes. And we all know that it's often the part of a new identity that is most picked apart by the public.

The best logo makers

A logo design app is not going to create a branding masterpiece – but you know this. Some people are simply looking for a quick, cheap logo that reflects their start-up brand until it has expanded enough to merit a full brand identity created by a professional designer or agency. Here are five logo design makers that are fast, sophisticated and good value.

Alternatively, if you've got Illustrator, here's how to design a logo in Illustrator. Or if you have Photoshop only, here's how to make a logo in Photoshop (note that Illustrator is usually preferred for logo creation).

01. Canva

Canva is a multi-talented application

Canva is a full, browser-based graphic design suite that just so happens to contain a great logo design tool. Okay, it doesn't offer the design capabilities of Adobe Creative Cloud, but Canva's simplicity, variety of useful tools, and inspirational learning assets make it a great way to design your branding. If you use your own image and design elements in Canva, then creating a logo is free. If not, design elements cost from $1.

02. TailorBrands

TailorBrands costs a little more but that means more options

TailorBrands promises not only a logo design but a full branding package with its browser-based software. The tool is simple to use and has no pre-made logos – instead, the platform is powered by AI to design a unique logo for every user. There is a cost involved here, but it is paltry compared to hiring an agency, starting at $3.99/month for its Dynamic Logo package and rising to $15.99/month for the full Premium package.

03. Hatchful

Hatchful is a logo design generator

Hatchful is a simple browser-based logo generator which allows you to customise your logo from hundreds of templates, icon, and colour combinations. You can test out logo variations and create a one-of-a-kind logo that’s perfect for whatever business you have, and the logo generator is so simple to use that you become an expert in minutes. The logo generated comes sized for all major social media platforms, you get a favicon design thrown in, and all it will cost you is your email address (although premium logos are available).

04. Logoshi

Logoshi charges nothing unless you are happy with your logo

Logoshi is a super-simple tool that looks a bit Web 1.0 but provides neat, simple designs at a very reasonable price (prices start at $5). It provides square, transparent, and cropped versions of your logo once it has been signed off, and you get bitmap and vector version of your logos all bundled into one cost.

05. Ucraft

Ucraft is probably best known as a website builder, but amongst its browser-based web tools you'll find an excellent logo maker. It is also completely free. The designs are compatible with all major social accounts: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn or even Twitch, and you can download it as a PNG or an SVG file (although the latter will cost you $7).

