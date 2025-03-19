Umbro’s logo design dispute knows no end

News
By published

Rival brand Dream Pairs won’t give in.

Umbro logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sports brand Umbro is in an ongoing design dispute with footwear brand Dream Pairs over alleged logo infringement. It was originally Umbro's owners Iconix that sued the shoe brand for its 'similar' logo and after the claim was rejected in April 2023, it seemed unlikely that further action would be taken – until the decision was reversed by the English Court of Appeal in 2024. Now Dream Pairs has returned with an appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to reinstate the High Court's decision.

Design disputes aren't uncommon so if you're creating a new brand identity it's always best to scope out the competition first (and take a look at our guide on how to design a logo for extra tips). Umbro's logo lawsuit is just one of many but with Dream Pairs' continued legal pursuit, it's unclear whether the brands can settle the score anytime soon.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

