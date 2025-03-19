Sports brand Umbro is in an ongoing design dispute with footwear brand Dream Pairs over alleged logo infringement. It was originally Umbro's owners Iconix that sued the shoe brand for its 'similar' logo and after the claim was rejected in April 2023, it seemed unlikely that further action would be taken – until the decision was reversed by the English Court of Appeal in 2024. Now Dream Pairs has returned with an appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to reinstate the High Court's decision.

Design disputes aren't uncommon so if you're creating a new brand identity it's always best to scope out the competition first (and take a look at our guide on how to design a logo for extra tips). Umbro's logo lawsuit is just one of many but with Dream Pairs' continued legal pursuit, it's unclear whether the brands can settle the score anytime soon.

(Image credit: Umbro/Dream Pairs)

Umbro originally took legal action over Dream Pairs' allegedly similar logo which features a layered diamond shape forming an abstract version of the initials 'D' and 'P'. The sports brand claims the design infringes on its iconic logo featuring an elongated double diamond with similarly bold lines. The trademark claim particularly centres around the Dream Pairs logo being used on active footwear (particularly football boots) which Iconix claims could cause confusion between the brands. Currently the court rules in favour of Iconix's claim, concluding there's a moderately high similarity between the designs.

With the court systems divided, it's unclear whether Dream Pairs newly ignited design dispute will fall in its favour.