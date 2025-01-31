A logo dispute is raging in Dallas city (and the similarities are hard to ignore)

Are subtle differences enough of a defence?

City of Dallas vs Triple D Gear logo
(Image credit: Getty/City of Dallas/Triple D Gear)

The city of Dallas is in a heated logo dispute with clothing brand Triple D Gear after a strikingly similar logo was trademarked back in 2014. Having used its logo since 1972, the City of Dallas alleges that the apparel brand's design is likely to cause confusion, infringing on its heritage identity.

There's no right way to design a logo, yet originality is often at the centre of the creative process. Whether Triple D Gear's identity is purposefully evocative of Dallas' logo remains to be seen, but with nearly identical design structures, it's hard to ignore the similarities between the two logos.

