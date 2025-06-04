Recommended reading

NBA fans think Orlando Magic’s new logo has lost its sparkle

By published

They think it’s too “safe” and “corporate”.

Orlando Magic logo
(Image credit: Orlando Magic/NBA)

NBA team, the Orlando Magic, have unveiled a new identity, including fresh jerseys, court design, wordmarks and a brand new logo. Despite this being the first update to the team's look in 14 years, the visual revamp has divided fans, with many dissapointed by the "safe" design.

With any creative project, you inevitably can't please everyone, but when it comes to designing sports logos, fans will always be straight-shooting with their opinions. A successful sporting identity has the power to unite a fanbase and become a cult emblem that transcends the sporting world (think the Jordan logo or Nike tick), but it seems the Orlando Magic have failed to impress with their clean rebrand.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

