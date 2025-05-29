WNBA star Angel Reese has been blessed with a custom logo ahead of her upcoming sneaker collab with Reebok. The slick chrome emblem was an instant hit with fans who praised the clever yet classy design.

As with all sports logos, design is crucial to a fan base. Whether it's a whole team or an individual player's logo, a simple design can unite fans, becoming a symbol of team pride and fierce sporting spirit. With a blend of contemporary style and elevated typography, Angel's logo is the perfect combination of unique branding and commercial appeal.

Sorry just had to “double” back… LOGO SO FIRE! 🔥 It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her of course) because she knew this moment would come!! LOVE LOVE LOVE💙 https://t.co/9l9249iJhKMay 28, 2025

Angel's logo was unveiled on X via an immersive AR video. The calligraphic design of the emblem gives it a classy appeal, with the intricate lettering forming an 'A' and 'R' under a halo-esque motif. The chrome finish adds a contemporary look, while the light blue flourishes bring a fittingly heavenly touch. Angel herself was among many to praise the design, suggesting that the collab was fated. "LOGO SO FIRE! It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her of course) because she knew this moment would come," she wrote.

Fans joined in on the praise for the design, with Reebok's comment section awash with fire emojis. One X user wrote, "This logo is unreal," while another called it "Simple and to the point but iconic." For more logo design inspiration, take a look at A’ja Wilson’s Nike logo or check out the history of the NBA logo.