Angel Reese’s new Reebok logo drips with class

The WNBA star has praised the design.

Reebok x Angel Reese logo
(Image credit: Reebok)

WNBA star Angel Reese has been blessed with a custom logo ahead of her upcoming sneaker collab with Reebok. The slick chrome emblem was an instant hit with fans who praised the clever yet classy design.

As with all sports logos, design is crucial to a fan base. Whether it's a whole team or an individual player's logo, a simple design can unite fans, becoming a symbol of team pride and fierce sporting spirit. With a blend of contemporary style and elevated typography, Angel's logo is the perfect combination of unique branding and commercial appeal.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

