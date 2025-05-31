Tyrese Haliburton’s new logo just dropped in the coldest way possible
The NBA player clapped back at haters in style.
PUMA has officially unveiled the new logo for its collab with NBA player Tyrese Haliburton. In a provocative clapback to haters, the new logo featured on a t-shirt reading "OVERRATE THAT" – a response to naysayers who claimed the basketball player was overhyped. In tandem with the Puma logo, Haliburton's signature emblem has a distinct contemporary flair that radiates attitude, perfectly complementing the design debut.
When designed with purpose, sports logos have the power to unite a fan base, representing sporting passion and athletic excellence. Haliburton's fiery logo debut is a prime example of attention-grabbing design that goes against the grain, capturing a bold personality unafraid to provoke the opposition.
A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops)
A photo posted by on
In an eye-catching Instagram post, Puma debuted the new 'OVERRATE THAT' t-shirt featuring Haliburton's logo. Inspired by the NBA star's iconic clapback tweet to critics, the post spotlights the vicious hate the player has received, reclaiming his sporting authority in a bold response turned golden marketing opportunity.
The varsity style typography gives the design an almost retro athletic appeal, contrasted by Haliburton's signature logo's subtle yet striking modern look. Featuring an abstract composition of amorphous shapes, the design has a unique streetwear quality, bucking the trends of sport logo design for a commercial appeal. Fans were clearly impressed by the design, as a blaze of fire emojis spread across the comments section.
Overrate THATApril 30, 2025
For more sports logo design news, take a look at Angel Reese’s new Reebok logo. If you're looking for some design inspiration, check out the best NBA logos.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.