Tyrese Haliburton’s new logo just dropped in the coldest way possible

News
News

The NBA player clapped back at haters in style.

Puma logo for Tyrese Haliburton
(Image credit: Puma)

PUMA has officially unveiled the new logo for its collab with NBA player Tyrese Haliburton. In a provocative clapback to haters, the new logo featured on a t-shirt reading "OVERRATE THAT" – a response to naysayers who claimed the basketball player was overhyped. In tandem with the Puma logo, Haliburton's signature emblem has a distinct contemporary flair that radiates attitude, perfectly complementing the design debut.

When designed with purpose, sports logos have the power to unite a fan base, representing sporting passion and athletic excellence. Haliburton's fiery logo debut is a prime example of attention-grabbing design that goes against the grain, capturing a bold personality unafraid to provoke the opposition.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

