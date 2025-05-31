PUMA has officially unveiled the new logo for its collab with NBA player Tyrese Haliburton. In a provocative clapback to haters, the new logo featured on a t-shirt reading "OVERRATE THAT" – a response to naysayers who claimed the basketball player was overhyped. In tandem with the Puma logo, Haliburton's signature emblem has a distinct contemporary flair that radiates attitude, perfectly complementing the design debut.

When designed with purpose, sports logos have the power to unite a fan base, representing sporting passion and athletic excellence. Haliburton's fiery logo debut is a prime example of attention-grabbing design that goes against the grain, capturing a bold personality unafraid to provoke the opposition.

A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops) A photo posted by on

In an eye-catching Instagram post, Puma debuted the new 'OVERRATE THAT' t-shirt featuring Haliburton's logo. Inspired by the NBA star's iconic clapback tweet to critics, the post spotlights the vicious hate the player has received, reclaiming his sporting authority in a bold response turned golden marketing opportunity.

The varsity style typography gives the design an almost retro athletic appeal, contrasted by Haliburton's signature logo's subtle yet striking modern look. Featuring an abstract composition of amorphous shapes, the design has a unique streetwear quality, bucking the trends of sport logo design for a commercial appeal. Fans were clearly impressed by the design, as a blaze of fire emojis spread across the comments section.

Overrate THATApril 30, 2025

For more sports logo design news, take a look at Angel Reese’s new Reebok logo. If you're looking for some design inspiration, check out the best NBA logos.