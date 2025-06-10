Recommended reading

Hey NBA, did you think we wouldn't notice these abysmal digital logos?

Points for effort, zero for execution.

NBA Finals Game 2
(Image credit: Matthew Stockman/Staff/Getty Images 2219239603)

When the first NBA Finals game kicked off last week, fans couldn't help but notice one thing was missing from the court – a finals insignia. It wasn't long until they took to social media, lamenting for the iconic imagery of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, or even just an NBA Finals script decal – anything to make the Finals court feel, well... final.

Keen to appease fans, the NBA found a creative solution to the missing design, digitally slapping a janky Finals logo onto the court for at-home viewers. Problem solved, right? Well, not quite, as the low-res logo was instantly ripped apart by fans. (If you ever needed evidence of how important sports logos are to supporters, here it is.)

Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. 

