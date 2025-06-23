Recommended reading

I can't believe I fell for that ridiculous floating Louis Vuitton logo

CGI marketing stunts are becoming harder to spot.

AI-generated Luis Vuitton logo made of boats
(Image credit: Vertex CGI)

"Make the logo bigger" is the most infamous piece of graphic design feedback, one that has plagued designers since the dawn of time. But how do you make a logo bigger without simply adding more pixels? Why, make it out of boats, of course!

That's what fashion brand Louis Vuitton appears to have done in the mediterranean, just a few months after the Louis Vuitton Cup sailing competition. Footage of the logo recreated by a giant formation of boats has taken social media by storm – but all is not as it seems. Let's just say it's time for me to brush up on how to spot AI images.

