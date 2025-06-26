Recommended reading

The new Detroit Red Wings logo is a soaring success

The new design celebrates the team's centennial.

Red Wings logo on a jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images 2190936950)

Legendary hockey team the Detroit Red Wings have unveiled their new centenary logo, and it's safe to say the design is a soaring success with fans. Putting a stylish spin on the team's iconic logo, the new 100th anniversary design is a prime example of simple design executed to perfection.

It's no mean feat to mess with one of the best sports logos of all time, but thankfully, the Red Wings absolutely nailed the brief. When sports logo redesigns go south, fans can be savagely opinionated, so it's refreshing to see a design that's taken off among supporters.

