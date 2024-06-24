A’ja Wilson’s Nike logo makes perfect sense

Fans are criticising the design – I think it's a classic in the making.

A'ja Wilson Nike logo
(Image credit: Nike)

Sports brand Nike has an impressive array of legendary logos – from the iconic swoosh to the Air Jordan Jumpman. So it's no surprise that when a new design drops, fans can be a little opinionated (to say the least). Predictably fans didn’t hold their reservations after WNBA star A'ja Wilson dropped her brand-new Nike logo, but I have to admit I disagree with the backlash.

With iconic sports star collaborations such as Serena Williams and Tiger Woods already under its belt, Nike's latest logo has to stand out against a sea of past designs. With a distinct abstract feel, A'ja's logo embodies contemporary design, daring to challenge the conventions of sports logos for the better.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

