Nike's new Wemby logo is out of this world

By Joseph Foley
published

The Alien has landed.

Nike Wembey logo
(Image credit: Nike)

Total eclipses used to be associated with all kinds of weird goings on, and Nike decided to honour that tradition this week. Almost eclipsing the astronomical event itself, it jumped on solar eclipse fever as the perfect opportunity to tease another extraterrestrial phenomenon: an apparent new logo for its partnership with NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

Revealed in the form of a crop circle, the Wemby logo design depicts a basketball decorated with Nike swooshes (see our pick of the best sports logos) and an alien face – a reference to the player's nickname and the upcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" sneakers.

Image 1 of 2
Nike Nike GT Hustle 2 Alien
It's rumoured that the Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” will be released next month(Image credit: Nike)

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

