American football fans are rejoicing at the return of a fan favourite logo design that has been mourned since it was axed back in '07. Behold, Iowa State's new and improved Cynado logo.

The Cyclones' iconic sports logo was first introduced back in 1995, making it a beacon of nostalgia for many fans. Featuring the same classic look with some tasteful modern revamps, the new logo proves that traditional design can be just as effective as an all-out rebrand.

Lids for Senior Day‼️ pic.twitter.com/0srNJ9L8QPNovember 21, 2025

The beloved Cynado logo features a fiery cartoon illustration of the University's mascot, Cy the Cardinal, swept up in a menacing tornado. Affectionately known as the 'Bird in a Blender' or 'Whirlybird' logo, fans praised the new look, which now features a simplified red and gold colour scheme.

(Image credit: Iowa State Football)

The design replaces the controversial I-State wordmark logo, which featured a simple, varsity-style design that proved unpopular among fans. The new logo appeared on the latest set of Senior Day helmets, filling fans with hope that Cyndao would be back for good. (With the outpouring of praise for the new look, it would be criminal not to deliver the ultimate fan service.)

just know I'm so excited for the cynado logo to be back pic.twitter.com/mT3t8Ythc6November 22, 2025

"The people finally won", one fan on X wrote. "Rival fan, but this is one of the best logos in sports," another admitted, while one fan begged, "Please, for the love of god, make this the permanent logo."

For more, check out this NFL logo quiz or take a look at how sports fans used AI to recreate a controversial new logo to prove how generic it is.