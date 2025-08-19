Each year, the Eurovision Song Contest unites Europe in an extravaganza of cheesy pop hits and lavish performances, so you best believe the logo has to match that vibrant energy. Now (finally), the 2026 Eurovision logo has been revealed, but it hasn't exactly landed with superfans.

The best logos should be timeless and instantly recognisable, but the new Eurovision logo just doesn't have the same star power as its predecessors. With new typography and contemporary design, the unpopular new logo proves that if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Created by the European Broadcasting Union in collaboration with UK-based creative agency PALS, the new Eurovision logo features distinct tweaks to the well-loved design first debuted back in 2004. The handwritten quality of the wordmark takes on a more rounded, juvenile look, while the 'song contest' element has been made more dominant, making for a logo that feels more like a TikTok rebrand than an international song competition identity.

The biggest downgrade in the entire 70 years of Eurovision historyThey changed everything what was good about the contest and kept everything that needs to be changed. What a shame, this looks terrible pic.twitter.com/vXYEIssa2nAugust 18, 2025

Fans were extremely vocal about their distaste for the new design, with one calling it "The biggest downgrade in the entire 70 years of Eurovision history." Others picked apart the finer details, with another fan tweeting, " I just f**king noticed that the E in contest is capital and the e in Eurovision is lowercase. Disgusting. Burn it and kill it."

babe wake up new eurovision logo just dropped pic.twitter.com/nwVqt65hOuAugust 18, 2025

You will forever be missed the most iconic eurovision logo ever pic.twitter.com/tP4IfzwP49August 18, 2025

