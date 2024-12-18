The new Eurovision logo has triggered a deep design debate

News
By
published

I never thought the song contest would make me question the purpose of logo design.

Eurovision 2025 logo
(Image credit: Eurovision Song Contest)

The Eurovision Song Contest has always stoked controversy, but usually related to the songs and the voting, not the branding. But the big reveal of the new logo for Basel 2025 has a lot of fans asking the same question: what new logo?

The logotype for Basel 2025 is the essentially the same as it was for Malmö 2023 but with a different flag. And that's causing some people to pine for the days of the best Eurovision logos, when the design would change each year. The debate raises an interesting question about the purpose of logo design.

Image 1 of 2
Eurovision Song Contest 2025 stage design
(Image credit: Eurovision Song Contest)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles