Tiger Woods accused of 'unlawfully hijacking' brand's logo

Sun Day Red is subject to a trademark dispute.

Tiger Woods wearing new brand Sun Day Red
(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

Tiger Woods' brand logo 'Sun Day Red' is at the heart of a trademark battle, after Tigeraire (a company that manufactures cooling products) said Woods and Sun Day Red (SDR) has "unlawfully hijacked" its own logo. Both designs feature a tiger leaping to the right, and both have stripes (as you'd expect from a tiger). But there are other similarities – too many, it seems, for Tigeraire to ignore.

Woods' brand launched in May along with the contested logo. The tiger has 15 stripes, one for each major he has won, and when he created it he said he "intended to ruin" the design by adding more stripes for each major he wins. Well, now he might not get the chance, depending on the trademark ruling. See the two designs below to compare and find out more about the case (and see some truly unique sports logos here).

Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

