Meghan Markle's logo patent rejection presents a golden design opportunity

News
By
published

The USPTO may have done her a favour.

American Riviera Orchard logo
(Image credit: American Riviera Orchard)

Meghan Markle's latest logo application for her lifestyle business American Riviera Orchard has been rejected by the USPTO and everyone is freaking out as is usual with any story concerning the ex-royal.

But it's merely an issue with the description that has held up the approval of this logo – the filed description is "inconsistent with the mark on the drawing". The application describes a letter 'O' being central to the design, and the trademark office thinks the letter is too over-stylised to be visible enough to be included in the patent application.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles