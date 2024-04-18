Meghan Markle’s handwritten logo is a regal delight

By Natalie Fear
published

The duchess debuts her calligraphy skills.

American Riviera Orchard logo
(Image credit: American Riviera Orchard)

Last month Meghan Markle launched her classy new brand American Riviera Orchard and fans were enamoured by the stylish design of the logo. It turns out that Meghan's stunning design is even more of a treat than we expected, as the ornate calligraphy was revealed to be the duchess' own handiwork. 

Script fonts aren't easy to master but Meghan was well equipped. Before her acting career, she worked at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills teaching calligraphy, book-binding and gift-wrapping, which refined her elegant penmanship. It's a wonderful addition to the brand's bespoke classy appeal, giving us some royally beautiful logo design inspiration. 

