The New Yorker's gorgeous optical illusion cover is a spring delight

By Joseph Foley
published

Can you spot the cat?

Spring is here, and the New Yorker's optical illusion cover is one of the most delightful celebrations we've seen this year. At first glance, the cover for the magazine's 15 April edition features a beautiful illustration of various species of birds, the composers of the season's soundtrack, but there's more going on than immediately meets the eye.

First up it turns out that not all of the birds really exist. Readers are challenged to identify the real species and to detect which birds are made-up intruders. And there's another twist. The artist, Peter de Sève, has also included an optical illusion as a little hidden Easter egg in the design. Can you spot the cat?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles