The New Yorker's gorgeous optical illusion cover is a spring delight

Spring is here, and the New Yorker's optical illusion cover is one of the most delightful celebrations we've seen this year. At first glance, the cover for the magazine's 15 April edition features a beautiful illustration of various species of birds, the composers of the season's soundtrack, but there's more going on than immediately meets the eye.

First up it turns out that not all of the birds really exist. Readers are challenged to identify the real species and to detect which birds are made-up intruders. And there's another twist. The artist, Peter de Sève, has also included an optical illusion as a little hidden Easter egg in the design. Can you spot the cat?

A post shared by The New Yorker (@newyorkermag) A photo posted by on

According to the New Yorker, the premise for the cover illustration was to "implore readers to look closely at the details and the animals that emerge as the weather gets warmer". De Sève’s artwork features several well-known winged species that can be found in New York, including bluebirds and mourning doves, but there are also invented avian creatures and a feline figure hidden among them.

“Creating an image that requires the viewer to be engaged with it in the same way they interact with a puzzle is always rewarding,” de Sève said. And it's gone down a storm with readers. The illustration is available as wall art, a mug and more at the Condé Nast store, but someare saying the design should even be made into wallpaper.

Still can't find the kitty cat? We'll give you a clue. It's being stared down by the flycatcher just below the centre of the artwork.

For more art inspiration, see the new Godzilla X Kong poster designs and the best Dune art.