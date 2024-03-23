These Godzilla X Kong poster designs are monstrously good

This month will see two of the best movie monsters together once more in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the latest installment in Legendary Picture's MonsterVerse franchise. The world's most famous Kaijus have appeared on screen together several times before (see our pieces on the evolution of Godzilla and the history of King Kong design).

The main Godzilla X Kong poster shows the two starring monsters racing towards us side by side. It captures the scale of the monsters, which are bigger than ever in Legendary's most recent incarnations, but they look a little bit like action heroes or like they're spoofing the intro to Baywatch. I much prefer this more artistic series of Godzilla X Kong posters featuring individual characters.

The Godzilla x Kong posters show the monsters' faces framed in their own footprints (Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

These Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire character posters formed part of Legendary's presence at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil. There are three in the series: Godzilla, Kong, and Skar King, the new villain of the film. The designs show the face of each monster framed within one of its own footprints.

The character posters also introduce new villain Skar King (Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

The Godzilla and Kong posters include a call to "unite", while the Skar King poster orders us to "Bow to your new King". Some fans have been intrigued by one particular feature in the Godzilla poster. "First time I've realized that Legendary Godzilla only has 4 fingers," one person wrote on Reddit. "But why an opposable thumb?," someone else asked.

The main Godzilla x Kong poster (Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse series and follows Godzilla Vs Kong with Adam Wingard in the director's chair once more. The movie will be released in many countries between 27 March and 29 March. It will reach Japan on 26 April.

