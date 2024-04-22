Fans think Deadpool & Wolverine has the most erotic movie poster of the year

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has shared a new poster and trailer for this year's Deadpool & Wolverine movie, and fans are feeling the chemistry between the two heroes. Described as the "most erotic poster of the year," by one fan on Instagram, the design depicts Deadpool caressing one of Wolverine's freshly manicured claws.

"Hugh got his nails done for this," Reynolds quipped in the caption when he shared the poster. "Not done, sharpened," Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, replied (see our pick of the best film posters for more inspiration).

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3, officially Deadpool & Wolverine, sees Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine and brings Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new poster is a distinctly minimalist affair, and it creates intrigue about the on-screen chemistry.

"Bout to be more wholesome than woody and buzz, any way more erotic," one person commented on the poster design. "They are gonna get oiled up, aren't they?," was another comment.

What we know about the film is limited as the filmmakers have done a good job at keeping things closely guarded. But as well as the new poster, Marvel Entertainment has also shared a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer on YouTube. It shows the unlikely superhero duo brawling to the sound of Madonna’s Like a Prayer.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26 July, 2024. For more movie inspiration, see the Godzilla x Kong posters.