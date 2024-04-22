Fans think Deadpool & Wolverine has the most erotic movie poster of the year

By Joe Foley
published

I can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry.

Deadpool & Wolverine poster detail
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has shared a new poster and trailer for this year's Deadpool & Wolverine movie, and fans are feeling the chemistry between the two heroes. Described as the "most erotic poster of the year," by one fan on Instagram, the design depicts Deadpool caressing one of Wolverine's freshly manicured claws.

"Hugh got his nails done for this," Reynolds quipped in the caption when he shared the poster. "Not done, sharpened," Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, replied (see our pick of the best film posters for more inspiration).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

