Thailand’s Marvel Thunderbolts film posters are WAY better than the US version

News
By published

The antihero crew celebrate Thai New Year with a splash.

Marvel Thunderbolts poster Thailand
(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel has been steadily building the hype for its upcoming antihero film, Thunderbolts, with a slew of stylish promo posters – but over in Thailand they're doing things a little differently. In a dramatic shift from the gritty design of Western campaign posters, the playful Thai New Year illustrations have been captivating fans for their refreshingly silly portrayal of Marvel's newest kickass crew.

It's not the first time we've seen Marvel's Thai campaign posters go viral – the recent Deadpool & Wolverine poster designs were a hit with fans all across the globe. With their distinct illustrative style, these Thai MCU posters are slowly becoming my favourite designs of all time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.