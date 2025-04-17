Marvel has been steadily building the hype for its upcoming antihero film, Thunderbolts, with a slew of stylish promo posters – but over in Thailand they're doing things a little differently. In a dramatic shift from the gritty design of Western campaign posters, the playful Thai New Year illustrations have been captivating fans for their refreshingly silly portrayal of Marvel's newest kickass crew.

It's not the first time we've seen Marvel's Thai campaign posters go viral – the recent Deadpool & Wolverine poster designs were a hit with fans all across the globe. With their distinct illustrative style, these Thai MCU posters are slowly becoming my favourite designs of all time.

The new posters feature the Thunderbolts crew taking part in a team water fight – a tradition of Songkran (Thai New Year). The first design features Bucky Barnes armed with a custom water gun, backed by Black Widow and a waving Alexei Shostakov (who simply just looks happy to be there). In a dreamy nightscape scene, the second poster features U.S. Agent blocking himself with his shield as Ava Starr and Taskmaster observe from a TukTuk.

While it's certainly an unconventional environment for the characters, the playful designs are a refreshing take on Marvel's Western poster design. "Imagine if THIS was the actual movie, not gonna lie, I’d totally be down for this," one fan commented on the r/marvelstudios subreddit. "I love the MCU Thai posters!" another fan praised, while one joked, "Dude, spoilers! Now we all know the movie ends with the big Thunderbolts* pool party."

For more creative inspiration take a look at the best movie posters of the month or check out our definitive list of the best film posters of all time (as picked by the experts).