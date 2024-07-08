The new Deadpool & Wolverine film posters are my favourite yet

In celebration of the Deadpool & Wolverine international press tour, a series of comic book-style film posters have dropped to promote Marvel's ultimate crossover movie. In a delightful return to its comic illustration roots, the new film posters embody badass action-style art with a cultural twist, adding humourous details to delight fans in Asia.

The marketing campaign for Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine has been interesting, to say the least. From its hilarious collection of eclectic film posters to those traumatising popcorn buckets, the hype around the film has been steadily mounting, leading the unlikely bromance to become a box office storm.

New official Thailand posters for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’In theaters on July 26. pic.twitter.com/dWbDaInl3hJuly 5, 2024

Releasing three new promo posters in celebration of the press tour's trip to Thailand, the designs each echo elements of Thai culture. In one poster, the duo can be seen in a rowboat at the floating market, as Deadpool precariously juggles two infamous durian fruits in each hand. Another design shows the unlikely pair in traditional Thai dress, with Deadpool resting in the arms of Wolverine, while the final design features an intense Muay Thai fight between the two superheroes.

Marvel fans from across the globe shared their praise for the designs, with one Reddit user on the r/marvelstudios subreddit commenting "These feel like variant covers for comics." Another user added, "That’s how you market internationally," and others saw the potential to make it a worldwide movie marketing trend, with another writing "Where's my Brazilian football and samba poster?"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel) (Image credit: Marvel) (Image credit: Marvel)

In the Hollywood blockbuster climate, it can be easy to get blindsided by Western-centred marketing campaigns. It's great to see a film franchise embracing an international audience, and creating poster designs that are a creative homage to fans across the globe.