Amazon tried to edit one of the best movie posters of all time

News
By
published

(And even managed to anger the film's stars.)

Full Metal Jacket poster
(Image credit: Philip Castle)

Just days after Amazon was spotted having replaced the poster for 12 Angry Men with an AI-generated monstrosity, the company is facing another poster-related backlash. It seems Amazon took it upon itself to redesign the classic poster for Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket – drawing the ire of the one of the film's stars.

The phrase 'Born to Kill' was unceremoniously wiped from the helmet depicted in Philip Castle's iconic poster design (arguably one of the best movie posters of all time). The slogan, emblazoned on the helmet worn by the film's Pvt. Joker, appears next to a 'peace sign' badge – with the juxtaposition designed to represent "the duality of man". 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles