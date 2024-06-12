Not even Amazon is safe from the rise of AI 'slop'

News
By
published

"Incredible that this is on the front page of a major streaming platform."

AI generated scary faces from Amazon
(Image credit: Amazon/Future)

While AI images might be becoming increasingly harder to spot, there are often telltale signs – particularly when it comes to the human body. AI famously struggles with hands, and it doesn't always do a good job with faces either, sometimes with terrifying results. Just ask Amazon.

A thumbnail image for the classic movie 12 Angry Men was recently added to Amazon's ad-supported Freevee streaming service, and it not only features a a series of 'men' with melting faces, but there are also 19 of them. (The clue's in the name as for how many there are supposed to be). And many are declaring it yet another example of what's becoming known as 'slop' – the AI-generated image equivalent of spam that's increasingly littering the internet. (For more artificial intelligence intel, take a look at our AI Week coverage.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles