Substack's messy plagiarism scandal says a lot about the internet today

The platform's #1 New Bestseller might not be all she seems.

If you've been anywhere near Substack in the last few days, you may have seen mention of the plagiarism scandal currently tearing through the platform. With Substack's #1 New Bestseller being accused of directly lifting the work of another writer (and potentially several others), questions are being raised about the integrity of content in the age of AI – and whether platforms themselves should be doing more to penalise copycats.

Earlier this week, social scientist Katie Jgln wrote a Substack post accusing a user named Maalvika of plagiarising one of her essays in 2024. This week, Maalvika became Substack's top new Bestseller after a new essay on 'compression culture' went viral on the platform.

